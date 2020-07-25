Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG) Trading Up 0%

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:VRIG)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70, approximately 52,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 134,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.28.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.