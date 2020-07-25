Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $63.65

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.65 and traded as low as $3.35. Irish Continental Group shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 400 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and a P/E ratio of 11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.65.

Irish Continental Group Company Profile (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container & Terminal. The Ferries segment transports passengers and cars, roll on roll off freight, and container lift on lift off freight on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe, as well as offers package holidays.

