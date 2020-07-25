iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $115,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4,063.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

