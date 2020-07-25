iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.44

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and traded as high as $34.51. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 5,489 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000.

