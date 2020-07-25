ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.62

Shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.62 and traded as high as $44.52. ITOCHU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $44.43, with a volume of 5,187 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.78 billion. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts predict that ITOCHU CORP/ADR will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,048,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,907,000 after purchasing an additional 72,680 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU CORP/ADR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

