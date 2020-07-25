Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 603.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.71.

In other news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

