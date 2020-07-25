Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE OHI opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after buying an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after buying an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,638,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,560,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,978,000 after buying an additional 380,470 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $73,136,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

