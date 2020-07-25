Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTD)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for TD Ameritrade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TD Ameritrade’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

AMTD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $37.77 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $426,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,140,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

