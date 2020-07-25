Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on DHT Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHT in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. DHT’s revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DNB Markets raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

DHT stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in DHT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DHT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

