John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $260.83

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $260.83 and traded as low as $219.10. John Wood Group shares last traded at $219.10, with a volume of 2,049,230 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 353.50 ($4.35).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.83. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider David Kemp purchased 1,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,142.60 ($5,097.96). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £2,514.60 ($3,094.51). Insiders bought 5,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,344 in the last three months.

John Wood Group Company Profile (LON:WG)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

