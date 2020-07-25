Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s 6th Largest Position

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,622 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $123,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6,926.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average of $144.05. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.