Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 39.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 880,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,822,000 after buying an additional 298,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

