Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 19,766 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 25.03%.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

