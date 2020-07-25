JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,870

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,870 ($23.01) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut BHP Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,755.67 ($21.61).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,709.80 ($21.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,678.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,524.80. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 939.80 ($11.57) and a 12-month high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.