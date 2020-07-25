JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

RYCEY opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 1,062,479 shares in the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the second quarter worth $40,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

