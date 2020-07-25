JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $619.66

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $619.66 and traded as high as $640.00. JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at $632.00, with a volume of 9,254 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 616.76. The company has a market cap of $281.70 million and a P/E ratio of -58.33.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile (LON:JRS)

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Russian Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.