Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,718,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,677,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,935,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,169,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $109,847,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,401,000 after purchasing an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

