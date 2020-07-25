Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.78

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and traded as high as $12.41. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 62,945 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.28. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 337.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 155.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

