Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock worth $1,736,970. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $154.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

