Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.76

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.76 and traded as low as $6.30. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 537 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

