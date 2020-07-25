Kermit Nolan Sells 5,488 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $436,405.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -153.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.43.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synaptics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 94,592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synaptics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Synaptics by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.