Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,926.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 183,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 75,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

