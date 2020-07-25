Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Raised to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,426.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $4,606,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,781.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,725 shares of company stock valued at $16,811,614 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 318,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,083,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,818,000 after purchasing an additional 407,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.