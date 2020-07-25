KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

