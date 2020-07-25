Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 1,685 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $409.26 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $370.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,609.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

