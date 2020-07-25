Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 3.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

