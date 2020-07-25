MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 4754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $23.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on MarineMax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 7,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $194,762.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,993 shares of company stock worth $3,478,728. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MarineMax by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $595.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

