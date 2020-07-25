Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Markel by 113.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Markel by 2,240.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Markel by 125.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,054.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,015.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $937.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,015.33.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

