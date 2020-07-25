MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $7.54 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.31. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $505.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.45 and a 200 day moving average of $421.23. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.63. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,364,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 208.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 80.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,180,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total transaction of $120,282.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares in the company, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,170 shares of company stock valued at $14,047,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

