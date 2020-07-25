Marquette Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,007,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,074,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,008.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,489.62 billion, a PE ratio of 142.69, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,814.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,274.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,885.91.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

