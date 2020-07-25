Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.59

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.59 and traded as high as $26.78. Marten Transport shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 185,540 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTN. Loop Capital upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Marten Transport from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens upgraded Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Marten Transport’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, July 16th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 13th.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other Marten Transport news, VP John H. Turner sold 12,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $284,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $246,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,832.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,879 shares of company stock worth $2,811,315 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 136.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

