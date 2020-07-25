Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTLS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.38 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Materialise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

