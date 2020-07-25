Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Meituan Dianping in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MPNGF opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Meituan Dianping has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $27.56.

About Meituan Dianping

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

