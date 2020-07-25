Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) PT Set at €110.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €110.00 ($123.60) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €112.00 ($125.84) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($129.21). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.73.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

