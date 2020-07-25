Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $100.21 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

