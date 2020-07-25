Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6,690.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 260,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after acquiring an additional 256,504 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP opened at $100.21 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

