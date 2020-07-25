Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stralem & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Stralem & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

