Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,572 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

