Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

