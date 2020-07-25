Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.17% and a net margin of 30.96%. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

