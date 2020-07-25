Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,661 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.2% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 40,605 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

