Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $218.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

