Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.99.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.