Miragen Therapeutics’ (MGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 383.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Miragen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN opened at $1.24 on Friday. Miragen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.78 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 778.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.