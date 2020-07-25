MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.04

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and traded as high as $25.80. MMA Capital shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 2,110 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMAC. ValuEngine raised shares of MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of MMA Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.31.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 179.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 700.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MMA Capital during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MMA Capital by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

