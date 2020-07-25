Moller Financial Services Purchases Shares of 1,212 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moller Financial Services acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,212 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 40.17%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.