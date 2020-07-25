Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

EIFFAGE SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EIFFAGE SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EFGSY stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. EIFFAGE SA/ADR has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $24.21.

Eiffage SA engages in construction, infrastructures, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment provides urban development, building design and construction, property development, maintenance, and facility management services for public and private-sector customers in the housing, commercial premises, and public facilities segments.

