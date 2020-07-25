Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on NDAQ. Bank of America raised their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq stock opened at $130.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after buying an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,703,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 3.5% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,375,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,281,000 after buying an additional 46,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,038 shares of company stock worth $1,528,896. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

