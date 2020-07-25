National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial set a C$6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$8.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.05 and a twelve month high of C$9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42.

In other news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$583,130.04. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$485,237.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

