National Fuel Gas Co. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) – US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Fuel Gas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

NFG opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 266.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 71.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

